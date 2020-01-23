Alabama educators tour Mercedes-Benz plant in Vance

VANCE, Ala. (WIAT) — Dozens of west Alabama educators took a tour of the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday as part of an effort to give future job opportunities to students.

Tara Bullock from West Alabama Works says this workforce development program can help students coming out of high school find good jobs and can also help automotive companies like Mercedes-Benz find good employees.

“Today we are focusing on the automotive industry as we know is booming in west Alabama with Mercedes and the other suppliers. So they are learning about the opportunities they can tell their students and they can apply for really good jobs and training opportunities when they finish high school,” Bullock said.

81 educators from seven different west Alabama school systems including teachers, principals and councilors toured the plant.

Heather Whitley is a councilor at Fayette County High school who is hoping to take back valuable information to help her students.

“I hope to teach our students to explore these positions so that they can get a job in 2020 and hopefully be successful when they become adults,” Whitley said.

The educators will visit several other automotive companies later this week.

LATEST POSTS