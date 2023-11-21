BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A member of the Trump family has adopted a dog from Alabama.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, took to Instagram on Monday, where she announced that she and her family, including husband Jared Kushner and their three children, had adopted a dog from the Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Shorter.

According to Trump, the dog, which they named “Simba,” had been found abandoned and emaciated along the road in Alabama.

“Simba joins Winter and Chester, another furry friend who recently joined the family,” Trump wrote in her post. “Welcome to the crew, Simba!”