Alabama doctor warns parents about dangers of Delta variant as COVID-19 cases rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the rise of COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Delta variant nationwide, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at Children’s of Alabama discussed with CBS 42’s Sherri Jackson what parents should be doing to protect their children.

Dr. David Kimberlin said that the now-circulating Delta variant is a much different strain of virus and much more infectious than the COVID-19 strain that spread in 2020.

“They (parents) really have to do whatever they can to protect their children, which means masking indoors. It means masking at school,” he said. “And if they’re 12 or older, it means getting them vaccinated.”

In the interview, Kimberlin expressed fear towards the Delta variant and that it’s not something to ignore.

“Actually, I’m scared,” he said. “I have not been scared through this pandemic. I’ve been highly anxious. I’ve been nervous and so forth. My own father died of COVID this past November. I’ve been sad from it obviously, but scared has not been an emotion that I’ve had until I’ve seen this Delta variant.”

Kimberlin went on to say that people need to get vaccinated, and that people need to start wearing masks again due to how contagious the Delta variant is.

