Alabama doctor addresses impact of COVID-19 on Hispanic community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Grace Grau, the founding president of the Alabama Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses, joined CBS 42’s Art Franklin Thursday evening for an interview addressing the impact of COVID-19 on the Hispanic community.

According to a Pew Research poll, members of the Hispanic community have suffered more from the pandemic than any other group, both financially and in health.

When asked what it will take to increase vaccinations, Grau answered that it is a matter of establishing trust and sharing the importance of proper education about the pandemic.

“Out of 182,000 Hispanic residents, more than 48,000 live in multi-generation homes. This is very big. Particularly because we’re seeing that a lot of younger people are not wanting to get vaccinated,” said Grau. “This is not uncommon because they are in the age group that sees themselves as invincible.”

