Alabama District Attorney’s Association swears in first African American president

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama District Attorney’s Association swore in the first African American president of the association on Wednesday.

Michael Jackson, who serves as the District Attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit, says one of his top priorities is to expand resources for investigators in DA offices across the state.

“You know, dealing with gangs, sweeps, finding witnesses, catching murderers- you name it, they do a lot of good things. So we’re going to focus on providing more for our offices,” said Jackson during his swearing in ceremony.

Jackson was named the District Attorney of the Year in 2013.