ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — After 60 years, a local sheriff’s deputy is being honored for his sacrifice in the line of duty.

Calhoun County Deputy Walter Raymond Hall died in the line of duty on November 20, 1962. Until recently, that record of history was lost.

Recently, one of Hall’s relatives contacted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office looking for information about him. Deputies said Hall, who had been with the department for nine years, had died in a car crash while transporting an inmate to Tuscaloosa. He was 50 years old.

When Lt. Falon Hurst learned how Hall died, he wanted to make sure his sacrifice was not forgotten. After some research, Hurst was able to get Hall’s name added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund Wall in Washington D.C. during Police Week next year and has been added to the Officer Down Memorial page.

“It’s just [a way of] recognizing their sacrifice so that the family has that bit of notoriety and way to understand their own history and the history of the sheriff’s office,” Hurst said.

This is the fourth line of duty death Hurst has been able to get recognized in the county. In addition to the memorial recognition, Hall’s name will also be read aloud from the U.S. Capitol to those attending at the National Mall.

To view Hall’s online memorial, click here. His memorial can also be viewed in person at the Alabama State Memorial Wall in Anniston.