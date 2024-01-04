TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A major road construction project is planned for a busy Tuscaloosa intersection.

Crews are set to build an $89 million flyover bridge that would allow motorists to drive over Highway 69 and Skyland Boulevard in both directions without having to stop at a light. Tuscaloosa resident Douglas Allen said he was thrilled to hear the news and said it’s about time.

“It will be great, and we don’t have to stop to go through, and you’ll be able to go right over, and you can get off if you want,” Allen said. “But it will be better to go straight through. No traffic and backups or accidents.”

His wife Shirley Allen is excited, too, mostly because it will help her get to work and back home faster and safer.

“Yes, that’s a very good thing, and we won’t have to stop, and we can keep straight because it’s so busy, and it’s backed up all the time,” Shirley Allen said. “That will be a fantastic job, and that will be great.”

Alabama Department of Transportation spokesperson John McWilliams said 56,000 vehicles travel through the busy intersection every day. He said the new bridge will help ease traffic congestion and make driving through the area easier.

“We have 56,000 vehicles that travel that corridor every day, and that’s an 11% increase since 2016,” McWilliams said. “So it’s important for us to improve that area by us building this flyover bridge, which will allow motorists to reach their destinations a lot easier.”

A small portion of Oscar Baxter Drive is closed in preparation for the Highway 69 flyover bridge. About 100 feet of Oscar Baxter Drive between Wendy’s and Pizza Hut will be closed until Jan. 26 to allow the City of Tuscaloosa to perform utility work.

Construction will start next summer and should be completed in 2027.