BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation said it has been preparing the roadways for days before an arctic blast enters central Alabama.

ALDOT engineer Dee McDaniel said the ALDOT is preparing roadways in Jefferson, Shelby, Blount and St. Clair counties through two phases: pre and active treatment. Through the pretreatment phase, the ALDOT uses different chemicals to lower the freezing point of surfaces.

“The intent is for it to stay liquid longer for people to get home and to get out and actively treat and try to remove any ice or snow that may accumulate later,” McDaniel said.

The ALDOT is also placing salt on roadways across all four counties. As temperatures continue to drop below freezing, McDaniel said they’ll actively melt and dry roads through active treatment.

“Once those active treatments start, we will place salt brim called hot brim,” McDaniel said. “It would be our salt and water mixture of liquid calcium chloride, and we will put that on our roadways, and we will continue on our bridges with liquid acetate till we run out of that, and we also have dry acetate pellets that we will put on our roads and bridges.”

Melissa Sizemore with the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency said there is uncertainty about the artic blast that is coming into central Alabama.

“Is it going to be snow? Is it going to be sleet? Is it going to be freezing rain, and how much? We know we will see a light coating of whatever type of wintery precipitation we’re going to experience,” Sizemore said. “Still, sometimes one type of wintry precipitation can be more impactful than the others, so we want people to take extreme extra caution Monday and Tuesday.”

ALDOT and EMA officials encourage drivers to stay off the roads for the next few days until conditions improve.