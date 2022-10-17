BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the Covered Bridge Road overpass over Interstate 20-59 starting Monday, Oct. 17 until Friday, Nov. 18.

ALDOT Tuscaloosa Public information officer John McWilliams says repairs are being done because a truck driver hauling a large piece of equipment struck the overpass for Covered Bridge Road on I-20/59 westbound at Exit 86 on Sept. 28.

“We had a truck that was hauling a large piece of equipment and it struck the overpass of Covered Bridge Road on I 20-59. Today through November 18th, Covered Bridge Road over I 59-20 will be closed and next week the interstate westbound lanes center and right lanes will be closed as well and this will allow the contractor to make the necessary repairs,” Williams said.

Nearby Shell gas station cashier Shea Brazeal says she is concerned the bridge construction could hurt her store’s business.

“It is definitely going to cause delays and with the bridge being out there’s no way around it. Unless you are from around here, you will not know how to get around it safely,” she said.

The construction to fix the damage will cost nearly a half million dollars.