BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As temperatures begin to drop statewide, officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health are warning the public about the dangers of hypothermia.

Hypothermia occurs when a person’s body temperature falls below 95 degrees, short of the typical core body temperature of 98.6 degrees. According to the ADPH, there were 18 deaths from hypothermia statewide in 2022. In 2021, there were 10 deaths.

“To prevent hypothermia, stay warm, keep well informed and take extra precautions during times of extremely cold weather,” a release from the ADPH read. “Everyone should remember to lower the risks of cold-weather health problems by dressing in multiple layers to help retain body heat, limit time outdoors, and remove wet clothing immediately.”

The risk of hypothermia risk can increase for an older person with a chronic circulatory or neurological condition, which can cause the body to shut down.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent list the following signs and symptoms of hypothermia:



Adults:

Shivering

Exhaustion or feeling very tired

Confusion

Fumbling hands

Memory loss

Slurred speech

Drowsiness

Babies:

Bright red, cold skin

Very low energy

Immediate medical attention is needed if a person’s temperature falls below 95 degrees, the CDC advises. If unable to get medical help right away, try to warm the person up. To provide protection, living quarters for older adults should be heated to at least 65 degrees, they should wear suitable clothing, have plenty of warm blankets available and eat nutritionally balanced food.

A person with severe hypothermia may be unconscious and may not seem to have a pulse or to be breathing. If this happens, handle the person gently, and get emergency assistance immediately. Perform CPR, even if the person appears dead. CPR should continue until the person responds or medical aid becomes available. Keep warming the person while performing CPR. In some cases, hypothermia victims who appear to have died can be successfully resuscitated.

Hypothermia prevention information is available here.