MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is encouraging parents to make sure their children are up to date with their childhood vaccinations.

In a press statement released Friday, the ADPH stated vaccines are safe and effective in protecting children against multiple potentially dangerous infectious diseases. Though the ADPH acknowledged most parents are confident in vaccines, misinformation has put some communities at risk because of unvaccinated children.

The ADPH cited a Jan. 12 CDC report that showed decline in kindergartener vaccination from 95% in 2019-20 to 93% in 2021-22. The report showed there are discrepancies in vaccination levels among children residing in low income areas where poor transportation and other barriers present issues. Despite the federal Vaccines for Children covering the cost of all recommended vaccines for eligible children, the report found the percentage of uninsured children not vaccinated by their second birthday was eight times that of privately insured children.

“Routine childhood vaccination is one of the crowning achievements in pediatrics over the past century, with studies showing that more than 100 million cases of diphtheria, hepatitis A, measles, mumps, pertussis, polio and rubella have been prevented since 1924,” Alabama Chapter-American Academy of Pediatrics president Nola Jean Ernest said in the release. “As pediatricians, our primary focus is on preventing illness and keeping children well from birth to adolescence. And immunizing children is at the heart of this work we do every day. We continue to encourage parents to seek preventive care so that their children can lead healthy lives.”

Vaccine schedules from pregnancy up to the time a child is 18 are found here. Other immunization resources are available here.

