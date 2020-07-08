Alabama Department of Education orders 2.5 million face coverings for students, staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Education (ALSDE) has ordered 2.5 million facial coverings for its students and staff for this coming school year, according to a Facebook post Wednesday.

The amount of coverings is said to be enough for each student and staff member to have three at any given time. The masks are washable and reusable as well.

While there is no statewide facial mandate for schools at this time, ALSDE is taking precautions to equip students and staff to help curb the coronavirus pandemic.

