BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “None of us knew how things would turn out.”

That’s what Dr. Charles Yates remembers about the protests and mobs of people that formed on campus for three days in 1956 at the University of Alabama over Autherine Lucy Foster, the school’s first Black student. Foster died Wednesday at the age of 92.

(Courtesy Dr. Charles Yates)

Yates, who practiced at Hoover Family Dentistry for years before recently retiring, took a geography class with Foster at Smith Hall when he was a sophomore. The class was Foster’s first at the university.

Despite all the publicity and controversy Foster’s presence had brought to the school, Yates remembers how withdrawn Foster was in class.

“She was just like any other student,” Yates said. “She didn’t do anything until class was over.”

Yates said that in the class, which had about 50-60 students, Foster would always sit in the front, closest to the door. And when class would end, she would be right out of the room and out the back door.

From February 3 to February 6, 1956, crowds would gather across campus, often close to wherever Foster was at the time. Yates said he and other students didn’t want anything to do with the crowds and feared for their own safety as well.

“You never knew what was going to happen with a crowd like that,” he said. “I hoped no one was going to get hurt or killed.”

On February 6, 1956, Foster’s time at UA came to an end as crowds began to gather outside Smith Hall during the same geography class Yates had with her. Not knowing what was happening, Yates said he saw someone come into the classroom to get Foster out of the building. Soon, Foster left the city and was expelled by the university.

Autherine Lucy Foster at a ceremony to renamed Bibb Graves Hall to Autherine Lucy Hall at the University of Alabama on Feb. 25, 2022. (Courtesy UA)

Yates never saw Foster after that.

“I’ve thought many times about her running out that door and how scared she must’ve been,” he said. “I think most all of us kind of watched what was going on.”

Yates said he was glad to hear that Foster was able to live a full life and was honored several times for her place in history. Foster was eventually readmitted to UA, getting her master’s degree in education there in 1992. Over the years, Foster received an honorary doctorate degree from the university to Bibb Graves Hall recently being renamed Autherine Lucy Hall.

“I’m glad she didn’t get hurt and that she lived this long,” he said.