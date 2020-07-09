Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by 400 over 2 weeks

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama reached new highs over four consecutive days for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Wednesday 1,110, people were hospitalized across the state because of the coronavirus. Doctors have expressed concern about the sharp rise in hospitalizations. The state had 683 hospitalized patients two weeks ago on June 24. Approximately 88% of intensive care beds in the state are full. More than 46,000 people in Alabama have tested positive for COVID-19, with about 30% of infections reported in the past two weeks.

Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the state Hospital Association, said he is concerned the state is headed in a “bad direction.”

