Roadblock banner TODAY

Alabama courts proceedings allowed to reopen Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Supreme Court of Alabama has issued a new administrative order allowing courts statewide to reopen Friday.

Jury trials will remain suspended until Sept. 14, but in-person court hearings can return tomorrow. The presiding circuit judge can extend the restriction of in-person court proceedings beyond May 15, but not past Aug. 15 at their discretion.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES