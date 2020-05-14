Alabama courts proceedings allowed to reopen Friday

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced many businesses to make changes, but in some cases it could be a good thing.

Jonathan Robinson took over as the new owner of the Little Professor bookstore in February. At the time, he says the shop's website was for marketing purposes only. So when he closed the store during the pandemic and needed other ways to serve customers, he started revamping the site to add the option to shop for books. Many of the store's titles are now available for purchase on the new site, and Robinson says he hopes to add the rest of their titles within a couple weeks. It's a change that Robinson says will make the store better going forward.