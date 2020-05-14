Alabama courts proceedings allowed to reopen Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Supreme Court of Alabama has issued a new administrative order allowing courts statewide to reopen Friday.
Jury trials will remain suspended until Sept. 14, but in-person court hearings can return tomorrow. The presiding circuit judge can extend the restriction of in-person court proceedings beyond May 15, but not past Aug. 15 at their discretion.
