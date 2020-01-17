Alabama Supreme Court won’t reconsider Confederate monument ruling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court won’t reconsider a ruling that prohibits Birmingham from obscuring, or taking down, a Confederate monument in a city park.

Justices on Friday turned down a rehearing request without comment.  The court in November ruled that Birmingham violated a state law protecting Confederate monuments when it put plywood panels in front of a towering obelisk in a downtown park.

