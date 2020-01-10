Alabama court upholds death sentence in gang slaying

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) — A state appeals court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of capital murder in a gang-related killing in north Alabama.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals rejected claims by Peter Capote in a decision released Friday. Capote was convicted in the killing of Ki-Jana Freeman in 2016.

The decision says Capote was a member of the Almighty Imperial Gangsters and killed the 19-year-old Freeman in retaliation for the alleged theft of an Xbox video game console. The teen was shot to death outside apartments in Tuscumbia.

Judges rejected Capote’s claims that the death sentence is too harsh for the crime.

