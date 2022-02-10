HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – You may soon be able to drive thru to buy your wine and beer in the state of Alabama. On Thursday, the House passed a bill that could make it possible.

In the past, the senate has not brought it to a vote – but new safety measures could pass it through this time.

“I think it’s a nice idea and I would hope that we would have the opportunity to do that soon,” Pleasure is All Wine Manager Cassels Krebs said.

The shop opened in Hoover off U.S. 31 during the pandemic.

Cassels Krebs is a manager at the store. He said the pandemic opened all new avenues to get their wines and beers to customers.

“Opportunity is always key, so we want to hopefully have new avenues that make a little profit, run a good business, get people ease of access obviously responsibly,” Krebs said.

The bill still has several steps to go – the Alabama ABC board said it’s working with the legislature for changes to address its concerns.

Communications Specialist Daniel Dye sent a statement to CBS 42:

“For example, one proposed requirement would be that the driver of a vehicle turn on the dome light so that a clerk making the sale can confirm the driver matches the photo on their ID and if they are intoxicated.”

Customer Teresa Murton was at Pleasure is All Wine Thursday night. She said she has done drive-thru for alcohol in other states – which she says offers convenience Alabama does not have.

“Being able to have that opportunity, it’s great if in our state we could do the same thing that other states can do,” Murton said.

According to Murton, there are some drive-thru spots in Miami that she could get all of her groceries, including wine, and not have to leave the car.

If the bill gets through the Senate – the ABC would need new rules by the first of next year to put it in place.