Alabama company fined over death of teen worker

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state is fining a Birmingham-area roofing company $15,000 over the death of a 15-year-old worker in a fatal fall.

The Department of Labor announced the penalty against Apex Roofing and Restoration of Pelham on Tuesday.

The state says a 15-year-old working on a roofing job directed by the company died in a 50-foot fall on to a concrete floor. The accident occurred last July 1 in Cullman.

The state fined the company for violating rules against minors working in elevated areas. A statement says the minor’s death was avoidable. The company didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the penalty.

