BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed.

Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the company operated a production machine without required safety guards, and she was pulled into spinning rollers and fatally injured. State court records show a Shelby County judge in June awarded $3 million to Estillado’s husband in a lawsuit.

A company attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Monday. But the company is appealing the state court judgment.