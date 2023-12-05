WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WIAT) – A man known for his role on the popular podcast “S-Town” was shot and killed by Woodstock Police after a standoff.

Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson released the following statement regarding the death of 32-year-old Tyler Goodson Sunday morning.

“Yesterday, I woke up to the news of a tragedy. I received requests from the media to comment and release this young man’s name within hours of his passing. I don’t believe that I had the right to do that until 24 hours had passed in order to allow his family to be notified. Now that this time has passed I am devastated to let you know that Tyler Goodson was the young man involved. Woodstock Police were dispatched to a 911 call, they requested backup upon arrival, and were assisted by multiple agencies. The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is now in charge. I know that everyone wants answers and details, myself included. Tyler was well known and loved by myself, his family and this community. That love extends far beyond due to the S-Town podcast. Please remember at this time that he is so much more than a character to the fans who loved him. This young man was a father, son, brother and friend to many. If you need more information regarding the investigation, please contact the State Bureau of Investigation.” Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson

Former Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Goodson was “a colorful person with a checkered past.” Back in 2017, Goodson was put on probation for five years after pleading guilty to burglary and theft of items from the late John B. McLemore, the man the “S-Town” podcast centered around.

“You hate to see anybody lose their life but sometimes people get excited about being a national figure and unfortunately, he kept living a colorful life,” Jackson said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Woodstock Police responded to a call where they found Goodson barricaded in his home on Georgia Loop. During the incident, ALEA says Goodson pulled out a gun on police before he was shot.

Goodson took to Facebook before he died saying “police bout to shoot me down in my own yard.”

ALEA said the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and its findings into what happened will be reported to the Bibb County District Attorney’s Office.