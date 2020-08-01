Alabama community colleges improve safety plan for classes this fall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s Community College System is improving safety measures for its return to campus ahead of in-person classes this fall semester.

The plan will incorporate a combination of in-person, online and hybrid learning with a focus on the health and safety of the system’s college communities.

Anita Archie is the interim president of Trenholm State Community College and she is coming into this role at an interesting time.

“We want to do is make our students, faculty and staff feel comfortable coming on our campus, but these are challenging times right now,” Archie said.

Part of that challenge mentioned by Archie will be making sure health screenings are conducted and each student on campus will be required to sign a waiver.

“We have guidelines in place for if you answer those questions, what you need to do so far is quarantine, come back on campus, if you are on campus and you end up having a temperature, you know what the protocol would be for that.”

Jefferson State Community College in Birmingham says the majority of their instruction will be online.

“We’re really trying to limit the number of students on campus, so everything online, except for those career programs,” David Bobo said.

All 24 of Alabama’s community colleges will have to follow social distancing requirements, good hygiene protocols and wear a mask.

“Students really can’t, you know, learn effectively if they’re worried about safety and other issues like that.”

All in-person, on-campus instruction and labs will be completed by Thanksgiving. Any remaining instruction will be achieved remotely. Specific exceptions will be made for aviation and healthcare courses with stringent lab requirements that cannot be completed prior to Thanksgiving.

