BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Leaders with the Alabama Community College System gathered in Birmingham Wednesday to discuss plans to boost student success with dual enrollment programs.

The meeting was held on the campus of Jefferson State Community College. Students may begin dual enrollment as early as the summer of their ninth-grade year and can start earning college credit in more than 450 career pathways.

“Our dual enrollment program supports students who plan to transfer to four-year universities or who want to enter the workforce more quickly with college credit and workforce skills,” Dr. Neil Scott, Vice Chancellor of Student Success for the ACCS, stated in a press release. “Much of the success of Alabama’s dual enrollment program can be attributed to our ability to remove barriers for students who may not have traditional access to a post-secondary education.”

More than 27,000 Alabama high school students use dual enrollment to earn college-level credit at one of the state’s community colleges while still attending high school, according to ACCS.

The Alabama Legislature approved a $4.5 million increase in dual enrollment funding in the legislative session that ended earlier this month, bringing the program to nearly $30.7 million in total funding.

“We are very fortunate to have a Legislature that is very supportive of what we’re doing. With dual enrollment, we are the intersection of higher education, secondary education and workforce development,” Tessa Brown, the ACCS Assistant Director for Strategic Enrollment Management – Early Programs, stated via a press release. “Right there in the middle of that is the one intersection where taxpayer dollars are being used for students earning college credit, graduation requirements, and they’re also improving the quality of life for all Alabama citizens because we’re making sure that everybody is upskilled to their fullest potential.”

Students and parents wanting to know more about the dual enrollment program can click here.