BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Comic Con will be held this weekend at the BJCC, with panels, vendors and special guest events planned for thousands of fans.

Also known as Kimetsu-Con, the two day event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the East Hall of the BJCC.

Celebrity guests include “Star Wars” cast members Billy Dee Williams and Mike Quinn, Disney voice actor Jim Cummings, and WWE fighters Trish Stratus and Amy Dumas. Autograph pricing and times, as well as a full guest list, are available on the convention’s website.

Tickets are available online on pre-sale value until Friday. Tickets can be bought for $30 Saturday or Sunday, or $50 for the whole weekend. Tickets can be purchase the day of at a higher price.

Children under ten receive free admission as long as they’re attending with a paid adult. Ticket rates are discounted for active duty and former military members.