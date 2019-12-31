Alabama city reports 800K-gallon sewage spill into waterways

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama utility company has disclosed that more than 800,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled from a plant during a storm, eventually reaching the Tennessee River.

The Decatur Daily reports disclosures filed by Decatur Utilities with the state Environmental Department reveal that about 8 million gallons of raw sewage have escaped the company’s system this year.

The largest discharge happened last week when rain overwhelmed old pipes and sewage flowed from a manhole for days. A Decatur Utilities spokesman has said the company is continuing to replace aging infrastructure.

In a separate lawsuit, the state alleges previous spills have increased E. coli levels in the river.

