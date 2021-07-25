Alabama churches consider new guidance as Delta variant grips region

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) – As coronavirus numbers continue to soar across our region, churches are weighing their options, especially as COVID cases start entering their walls.

At First Baptist Church of Trussville, the pastor sent a letter to the church community encouraging safety now that it has seen over 30 COVID cases in the faith community. Now this church and others are working to figure out what’s best for those who want to continue to worship in person.

“There’s nothing like coming together in a corporate setting to worship. That part people miss and it makes it difficult,” Business Administrator Alan Taylor is one of the church members who got COVID, but said he’s vaccinated. “Besides not being able to smell, I really feel fine.”

But that’s not the case for everyone who gets sick, which is why sanitizing stations and masks are still readily available before you enter to worship.

“It’s different now, but the good thing about church and ministry is that it’s not confined to four walls of a building,” Refresh Family Church Pastor Leon Wright said. “You are able to get out and do ministry in the streets for those who cannot come in.”

The non-denominational church in Tarrant is only letting 100-120 people inside right now. It still offers that virtual option.

“We’re just making sure we hunker down on the measures that were already in place,” Wright said.

First Missionary Baptist Church East Boyles requires a facemask and conducts temperature checks at the door, waiting for more scientific guidance as the Delta variant takes hold of the community.

“We’re trying to wait and see what their message is as it relates to the pandemic and the devastation of it and then we will make a final call after we get all of the information that we need,” Rev. Robert Alexander said.

All church leaders are encouraging people to get vaccinated to get back on track.

“We’re pushing that very hard so we have an opportunity to come back together,” Alexander said.

The church leaders we spoke with say once we get out of the pandemic, this will still be a new normal, adjusting the worship experience to make it viable in person and online.