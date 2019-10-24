Alabama church secretary arrested on theft charge

Breaking News
DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman is charged with embezzling about $25,000 from the church where she worked as a secretary.

News outlets report that 63-year-old Donna Renee Hall of Columbia surrendered Wednesday on a theft charge.

Investigator Scott Spivey says the arrest came after Cloverdale United Methodist Church in Dothan notified police that money was missing.

He says the money went missing over a 15-month period, starting last year when Hall worked at the church. Spivey says she used the church’s credit card and also wrote checks to herself.

Court records don’t show a defense lawyer who could speak on Hall’s behalf.

