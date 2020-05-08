Alabama celebrates National Day of Prayer Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Coronavirus didn’t put a stop to people across the United States uniting for a National Day of Prayer Thursday. But this time, it was different for most cities holding their services virtually.

Viewers enjoyed sermons from pastors, musical performances, as well as hear inspirational words from city leaders. They say keeping people uplifted is what will help them get through this difficult time.

“It was so important that we did not, not pray for our city during this challenging time. We had a lot of ministers who came and prayed for this city our first responders,” Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley said.

The Greater Birmingham Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is one of the longest running prayer observances in the nation.

”People don’t know what to do, so they are looking for solutions. We want to remind them when we pray God hears our prayers. The number of people that were able to participate usually don’t’ have the opportunity to show up. But this was a year that citizens from across the entire region could log on,” Mission Alabama Chairman Frank Woodson said.

Gov. Kay Ivey said due to COVID-19, the National Day of Prayer could not have gone without recognition.

“I can think of no better time to pray for our country, our state and for one another,” Ivey said. “May the Lord bless you and keep you make his face shine on you and be gracious to you.”

Mission Alabama says with the success of this year’s National Day of Prayer, they plan to offer more opportunities for people to see virtually.

