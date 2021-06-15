Alabama businesses struggling to hire workers as nation moves out of COVID-19 pandemic

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — As the nation moves out of the pandemic, thousands of businesses across Alabama are struggling to find enough employees to keep running.

One business facing those challenges is Eat at Panoptic, a cafe in Irondale. Owner Racquel Ervin opened her doors in May and said she’s only been able to hire enough people to stay operational. This has left Ervin unable to operate her food truck and has since begun exploring other options to get more people through the door.

“So what we did was try to raise per hour wage to try to compensate for it. However, it didn’t really work. Based on the numbers as far as looking at data you’re about at $22 to $24 an hour to get a body in here off of unemployment so it’s not exactly tangible so we’re working with what we have,” Ervin said.

Officials with the Alabama Department of Labor say that now is a job seekers market and most industries are hiring, with some of the major industries being hospitality and manufacturing. ADOL recommends people looking for work to use use their services, including the 53 career centers statewide. The centers can help people better develop their interviewing skills, as well as provide educational training and creating a resume.