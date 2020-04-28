Alabama businesses preparing to reopen if stay-at-home order ends

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Many businesses in Alabama are eagerly waiting for Governor Kay Ivey’s announcement Tuesday regarding reopening the state.

Hair studios are already getting things in place, if doors can reopen for businesses like Fringe Hair Studio in Homewood.

Chris Presley, owner of Fringe Hair Studio, said he’s prepared for his staff to work in shifts, so less people are working. Presley also said there will be no waiting room and people will have to wait in their cars before their appointment.

“Just know I and my staff are taking every single step in order to make things feel as clean and sanitary as possible. We have been given strict guidelines by the state which we’ll be following to the t and I can assure you, I will make sure everyone is doing exactly what they need to do. We’ll be wearing masks and gloves. You’ll notice little things slightly different but my job is to make everyone feel safe when they come under my roof,” Presley said.

Presley said clients will also have the option to pay through their phone like Venmo or Apple Pay.

“This has really been difficult. We have owned the business for 11 years and we’ve never been through anything like this. There was no way to prepare for it. There was no great way of doing anything. It’s been really hard and you want to take care of your staff and take care of your clients, that’s who makes everything run so it’s definitely been a test,” he said.

Bowling alleys were among the businesses on the list in Georgia’s reopening last Friday.

Angela Nance, general manager at Vestavia Bowl, said even if Ivey’s allows them to reopen, she will not.

“We won’t be opening right away. I feel like it’s too soon. There is a lot to figure out on how to have people come back. Obviously people touch a lot of things when they come bowling so we have house balls, house shoes, things like that and how to spread people out. My plan is we’ll wait a little while to see how things are going but we would probably do a slow opening and start with just league bowlers because they have their own bowling equipment and they have a schedule that needs to be finished,” Nance said.

Nance said when they reopen, they will likely hand out bowling balls individually and have teams leave their equipment after so the staff can properly disinfect them and avoid spreading any germs.

“Our priority is obviously the safety of all our employees, all our customers,” Nance said. “Obviously we want to see everyone back as quick as possible but at the same time we don’t want to open up and people get sick from being here. I would rather see how its working elsewhere before. I don’t want to be the front runner of this for sure.”

In the meantime, Vestavia Bowl has been making revenue on Fridays with their patio sale.

