BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Thursday six people will be inducted into the Alabama Business Hall of Fame.

Herman Bulls, Tom Hough, C. Phillip McWane, Jimmy Rane, Frank Stitt and Michael Thompson will be inducted as part of the 2023 class. They are being recognized for their contributions to the state through their successful businesses.

Jimmy Rane is the CEO of Great Southern Wood Preserving. He said he owes his success to his parents and his family for supporting him over the years.

“I would first thank my mother and father. Without them I would have never been here. But certainly, I was blessed to have a wonderful family and a wonderful upbringing. They laid the foundation and taught me the basics of life, hard work, respect and consideration and I think the basic human values that all of want to have and want to see in our children and grandchildren,” Rane said.

The Alabama Business Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Thursday at Haven in Birmingham.