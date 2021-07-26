Alabama Booksmith reopens doors for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time in over a year, the Alabama Booksmith bookstore reopened its doors.

On Monday, the Homewood bookstore opened up for the first time since March 2020. While the main showroom was closed, they had been offering online service and curbside pickup.

Not only did Alabama Booksmith celebrate their grand reopening, but they also celebrated the birthday of Pulitzer Prize -winning journalist and author Rick Bragg with phone calls with the writer himself. Bragg’s new book, “The Speckled Beauty,” will be released in September.

The Alabama Booksmith, which first opened in 1997 reopened its doors to customers after over a year without.

“We’re going to call him and anybody who is in the store is welcome to wish him a happy birthday and talk to him about his books or ask him a question,” said Mary Wilson Molen, bookseller at Alabama Booksmith.

Jake Reiss, owner of the Alabama Booksmith, has been friends with Bragg since 1997.

“The notion of getting through the book life without help and friends is impossible,” Bragg said. “It doesn’t matter if you have some best sellers. If you’re going to have a lifetime of doing books for a living, you better have some friends. Alabama Booksmith – as much as I hate to say anything nice about Jake Riess – they’ve been part of my life as long as I’ve had a writing life.”

Molen said they’re happy to see people back in the store again.

The Alabama Booksmith’s normal business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.