Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)- Are you in the market for a new boat? The Alabama Boat Show and Expo will be held this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.

The expo is presented by AmFirst. Organizers say it will feature the latest and the greatest in boats from Alabama dealers. There will be workshops on Saturday and Sunday and food trucks. The first 100 children under the age of 12 each day will receive a free youth fishing rod and reel courtesy of Alabama Bass Trail. The first 300 of any age each day will receive a free hat courtesy of Sylacauga Marine and ATV.

The show kicks off Friday at 11 a.m. and runs through 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Gates open at Noon on Sunday and will remain open until 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

The show benefits the AmFirst charitable foundations.