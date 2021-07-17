Alabama blood banks in need of donors

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s a blood shortage across the U.S., and it’s hitting close to home. The Alabama Red Cross and Life South Community Blood Center are both dealing with limited amounts of blood supply and they’re calling it an emergency situation.

Life South says they have less than a day supply of blood for local hospitals. They are in need of every blood type and they’re encouraging those that can give blood to make time to do so.

“An average trauma patient can use up to fifty units of blood including surgeries, so please, it is imperative that you please give,” said Cindy Peek with Life South Community Blood Center.

Blood banks shelves are getting close to being empty due to the pandemic and summer months.

“We get 20% of our blood supply from schools and with schools being out and with COVID we weren’t able to resume blood drives for a while so please were asking business it cannot be too small or too large, please host blood drives,” said Peek.

“It doesn’t take long it truly saves a life it’s a selfless 30-minute act that can save others,” said Katie and Nick Dawson, blood donors.

The Dawson family is hosting its 3rd annual community blood drive while also helping raise awareness about an unexpected birth complication.

“Three years ago, this month I experienced an amniotic fluid embolism during childbirth, so I had to have a lot of blood transfusions and a lot of blood products so in a way to give back we started doing this blood drive,” said Katie Dawson.

Over 100 people in the Moody community stepped up to help stock the shelves for Alabama hospitals on Saturday.

“Knowing that there is a shortage of blood products right now it’s even more important to give because you know had those not been available it would have been a very different story for us,” said Nick Dawson.

“This blood will go to children of Alabama, UAB, Birmingham VA, so at Life South, all your blood donations will impact area hospitals directly,” said Peek.

