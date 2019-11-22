Alabama beats Auburn (and hunger) in campus food drive

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has bested its in-state rivals yet again. Only this time, it wasn’t on the field or the court.

Both UA and Auburn University held campus-wide food drives to help feed families in need and for bragging rights, of course.

The drives ran from Oct. 1 through Nov. 21 with UA collecting278,788 pounds of food. Auburn did raise and very respectable 229,361 pounds of food as well.

All food and money collected from the food drive will go to the West Alabama Food Bank. The foodbank works with nine counties in West Alabama, serving a population of more than 315,000 residents.

Since the food drive started at UA, the school has donated more than 3 million pounds of nonperishable foods.

LATEST POSTS