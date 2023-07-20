BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ramsey High School Band Coach Christopher Stewart said despite band camp practices being held outdoors, they’re doing their best to beat the summer heat.

“We try to stay outside early in the morning before it gets to the peak of the heat,” Stewart said. “We had to modify some of the things that we would usually do such as how often they get breaks as well as making sure they have a lot of water in their system.”

The same things go for the UAB football players who traded in their helmets for hammers Thursday afternoon to help build a Habitat for Humanity home in Birmingham.

“The heat, everything is still the same,” said Matt McCants, the director of character development for UAB football. “But coming out being on these ladders, balancing is a job within itself.”

With water on standby and breaks in between, these methods to avoid the health risks that heat can bring are just a few recommended by health officials. It’s even more important for those attending the Rock the South festival as alcohol is likely to be present.

“For every alcoholic beverage someone drinks, we would encourage them drink 8 ounces of water or lemonade or something without alcohol in it to replace something they might lose.” said Dr. Amy Illescas with Total Care 280.

With these methods taken under consideration, avoiding a heat stroke or dehydration can be possible even on one of the hottest days of the week.