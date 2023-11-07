BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Ballet is set to present “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” in December at the BJCC.

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker brings to life the story of Marie and her journey through the Land of Sweets. The Alabama Ballet is one of the few ballet companies in the world who have gained license to perform the holiday ballet. For the first time, the performance will be accompanied by a full live symphony.

The performances are scheduled for December 15-17, accompanied by the symphony, and December 20-23 at the BJCC Concert Hall. You can buy tickets by clicking here.