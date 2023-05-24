BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Audiences will have the chance to watch the inspiring story of “Coppélia” on stage next month.

According to the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater, this light-hearted ballet features Franz, the hero, who is smitten when he sees the beautiful Coppélia reading in the window of Dr. Coppélius’ workshop. Chaos follows, leaving his beloved Swanhilda to show Franz the error of his ways.

The musical will begin on June 2 and run through June 4 at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater at ASFA. For tickets and information, visit Alabama Ballet’s official website.