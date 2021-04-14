Alabama Auto Show kicks off Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Are you looking for a new vehicle? You can check out all the styles at the Alabama Auto show beginning Thursday, April 15.

It will be held at the BJCC. Organizers say you can see everything from sleek performance cars to family vehicles, even off -road adventure vehicles. Times are Thursday from Noon until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

