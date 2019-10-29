Alabama, Auburn continue rivalry with blood donation drive competition

(WIAT) — The University of Auburn and Alabama University have been rivals on fields and courts for decades now. But now, the schools are trying to one-up each other by helping save lives.

The universities are partnering with the American Red Cross to see who can collect the most pints of blood for hospital patients in need.

“We are excited to be able to use the football rivalry between Auburn University and The University of Alabama to benefit these blood drives,” said Robert Powers, service program advisor for the Office of Student Involvement, Auburn University. “Through this friendly competition we will be able to help save lives and that is the ultimate goal.”

Both schools will host blood drives Nov. 12-14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Auburn’s will be in the Student Center and Alabama’s will be held in the Ferguson Center.

Participants who donate will be given pizza, a custom T-shirt and chances to win gift cards.

Donors of all blood types are encouraged to make an appointment. to make an appointment, visit the Red Cross’ website and use the corresponding sponsor code. Alabama’s sponsor code is “beatauburn” and Auburn’s is of course “beatbama”.

