Alabama Attorney General’s Office investigating Blount County cold case

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)– Investigators with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office are reviewing a Blount County cold case.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has spent nearly three years investigating 18-year-old Christian Boyle’s death.

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey reached out to the AG’s Office about the case in July. They accepted.

An investigator gathered up a copy of the investigation file and is looking over it with fresh eyes.

“It just makes me feel better, just to hear it firsthand that they are looking in to it. You know, it just gives me some peace knowing they are. They may not solve it, but I pray that they do,” Boyle’s mother Kerry Payne said about the AG’s office opening up an investigation.

Christmas Day this year will mark three years since her son’s body was found inside his car.

He had been missing since December 12.

“I knew something was up then. He had been calling, because his dad had been sick, and he had been calling three or four times a day to check on his dad. And not receiving a good night call, and then no calls the next day, I knew something was wrong,” Payne recalls.

Payne says her son visited often, and called and texted her every evening. Her face lit up with a smile remembering trips to Captain D’s and cooking together.

“Christian was a funny, loving kid with a big, huge heart. He loved to help people. He didn’t meet a stranger,” Payne said.

“He was just a loving kid. He is greatly missed.”

Two days before Boyle’s disappearance, officials say he was with two men who were later charged with capital murder and robbery. Boyle witnessed the murder.

“I don’t think he knew that was going to happen,” Payne said.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has identified two primary suspects, one male and one female, but there’s not enough evidence to make an arrest.

Payne has a theory of her own as to why her son was killed.

“I think he was killed to keep him quiet. And he would have told, because he couldn’t have lived with that. And it didn’t even matter, there was too many witnesses there that turned them in for that. You know he didn’t have to die.”

Still, there are no definitive answers and no justice, and Payne says she wants to know the truth about what happened to her son.

“I want to know. I have a lot of questions that I want answered, and mainly I want the people that did it to face the consequences.”

