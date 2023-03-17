TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall paid tribute to two fallen law enforcement officers during memorial events Thursday.

Marshall paid tribute to fallen officer Deputy Brad Johnson Friday morning in Bibb County. He then traveled to Tuscaloosa to honor senior trooper Jason Vice who passed away in 2021 from COVID-19.

Steve Marshall says it is important to celebrate officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice. He hopes it will help their families with healing and closure.

“Over the last several years we’ve established a tradition in our office to be able to meet with local law enforcement and family members of those we lost — just as a reminder not only as a loss for that community but also for a department and a family for their loved one who has given the ultimate service,” Marshall said.

Jenny Vice and her daughters were present in Tuscaloosa when the Attorney General paid tribute to her husband Trooper Jason Vice.

“He was very hard working and he loved people and he loved the community. He was always laughing and doing jokes on people,” Vice said. “He was a good man and a great state trooper.”

Deputy Chris Poole says he was thankful for Marshall honoring his friend who was shot and died in the line of duty.

“Brad was an amazing deputy and cared about the work he did and he was a father and good friend,” Poole said. “He was not one who just put someone in jail and said we are done with you. If it was taking someone to rehab, he would take them to rehab.”

Poole was injured during the shooting on June 30th when he and Johnson were chasing a suspect. He is now back on the job serving as a deputy.