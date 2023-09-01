BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers both kick off their seasons, and there’s quite a few new additions at both universities.

While it’s warm in Auburn, the athletic department said the forecast for Saturday is a ‘Deep Freeze’ as Head Coach Hugh Freeze makes his official debut at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Strategic Communications Director for Auburn Athletics, Jeff Shearer, said the Coach Freeze era is promising record-breaking ticket sales.

Fans have purchased the most season tickets in the history of Auburn football, and this is expected to be their most attended home game of all time with over 88,000 people.

Shearer said with more fans comes new gameday enhancements like grab-and-go concessions and premium seating in the stadium’s new field suites.

Shearer also highlighted their upgraded Auburn Athletics app- a place fans can explore all things gameday with mobile concession orders, interactive maps, live scores and more.

Kick off against the UMass Minutemen at Jordan-Hare stadium is at 2:30 on Saturday. For more Auburn gameday information you can visit Auburn University Athletics – Official Athletics Website (auburntigers.com ) .

The University of Alabama’s athletic department is also working diligently to ensure all changes and upgrades on their campus are ready to roll with the Tide.

Fan safety remains the top priority. Plans are in place for everything from security, to bussing, parking and tailgating.

The university’s Associate Director of Events, Nick Frenz, said they’re excited to see the Crimson Tide battle the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on their new and improved field.

This is just one of several upgrades. Others including new concessions grab-and-go options and an enhanced tailgating experience at their ‘Champions Lane’.