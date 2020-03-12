Alabama A&M says 4 people ‘self-isolating’ after attending event with COVID-19 patient

NORMAL, Ala. – Four people from Alabama A&M University attended a conference that also was attended by a person who has tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, the university said Thursday.

The four people have opted to isolate themselves for 14 days as a precaution, according to an update from the university Thursday afternoon.

None of the four A&M representatives at the conference have experienced any symptoms, and they didn’t have contact with the person who tested positive, the university said.

As of early Thursday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.

A&M officials said they were developing and testing strategies for daily operations, including employees working from home. Online learning also was being tested Thursday, they said.

The university has canceled all international travel and is evaluating non-essential domestic travel on a case by case basis.

Earlier in the day, the Southwestern Athletic Conference canceled this week’s basketball tournament games in Birmingham.

Non-athletic events for the rest of the semester were still scheduled to take place, but the school said it would restrict Spring Week events to students only, including the concert. Concert refund inquiries could be directed to Dianee Greer at (256) 372-8094 or Gary Edwards at (256) 372-4770.