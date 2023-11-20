HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — With Thanksgiving just a few days away, one Alabama marching band will be making a big performance.

The Alabama A&M marching band will lead the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. In addition, the Dancing Divas will also be featured in a special performance with the famous Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall.

The parade will feature 11 marching bands from around the country, as well as Alex Smith, Amanda Shaw, Ashley Park with the Muppets of Sesame Street, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Chicago, David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Enhypen, En Vogue, Jessie James Decker, Manuel Turizo, Miss America Grace Stanke, Paul Russell, and Pentatonix.

The broadcast will start at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and can be watched on CBS.