CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — Four local first responders agencies participated in a training Saturday that will help save someone’s life if they go missing in the woods.

The Childersburg Rescue Squad hosted the training in the woods of Childersburg Industrial Park. The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division’s training unit led exercises on how to respond if someone goes missing in the woods.

“One of the main things we’re looking for is to teach secure the scene and reach out to us, tracking, how to know what to look for,” said Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division Captain Joe Goddard. “And even if there is a medical situation at the end when we find a person, it’s how can we improvise medical, litters and splits and stuff like that.”

Crystal Pecht with the Childersburg Rescue Squad said this training is important because it provides necessary tools to help bring a love one home.

“If we can’t bring them home correctly, we won’t have closure for the families,” Pecht said. “That is the biggest thing, at least in my heart to give back to the rescue squad and give back to the communities because you don’t just come out here to be paid. You have to have a reason, and normally we want to help people who are in a situation that they can’t help themselves.”

The next woods rescue training the Childersburg Rescue Squad will have will be in February.