Alabama AG alleges Census data manipulation in new lawsuit

MONTGOMERY)—Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt, and two other Alabama voters have filed a suit against the U.S. Department of Commerce over the recent Census count.

In their lawsuit filed Wednesday, Marshall and Aderholt alleged that the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Census Bureau purposefully manipulated and delayed mandated census numbers due to the implementation of a controversial new statistical method known as “differential privacy,” a program used to protect the identities of respondents when data is published.

“Every 10 years the U.S. Census Bureau is required by law to report the results of the census count to Congress and the States so that $1.5 trillion in federal funding can be fairly allocated and legislative districts can be fairly redrawn,” Marshall said in a written statement.

“I am pleased to join with Attorney General Steve Marshall in fighting this unconstitutional practice by the United States Census Bureau,” Aderholt said. “Therefore, it is critical that the numbers be as accurate as possible and not be simply generated by computer algorithms and guesswork.”

