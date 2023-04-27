BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The new Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School in Bessemer is hosting a career event this weekend to help map out the futures of those wanting to fly in the skies.

The careers in aviation event is an opportunity for teens to learn more about the Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School and speak to business industry representatives in career and aviation. There will also be college and military representatives on hand and a blood drive to help those in need.

CBS 42 spoke to our radio partner Hot 107.7 about this event. The station will be there to host the event.

“It’s a great opportunity for young people to come out and themselves exposed to some different things,” Hot 107.7 radio host Sly King said. “I truly feel that exposure is a great thing, and I think that if you get a chance to get exposed to great things, you may not have been exposed to before. It opens up your mind to that of an educational standpoint. And so you are going to expect a day of fun.”

“I really want to encourage parents to bring out their children,” King continued. “If they are still in that stage of high school where they are really trying to figure this thing out and they have toured around with some different things, especially since we have the opportunity with this amazing school the aerospace aviation school right here in Alabama, the Alabama Aerospace & Aviaton High School, I think that’s a great place to get them connected.”

The event is taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Bessemer Municipal Airport.

For more details, visit alaahs.org.