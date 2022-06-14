BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Those who will be riding the Rampage rollercoaster at Alabama Adventure at 1 p.m. Thursday will be part of what is being billed as the “World’s Largest Coaster Ride” at 21 theme parks across the country.

“ACE (American Coaster Enthusiasts) have asked us to participate in an event that is happening across North America to have the most people riding a roller coaster at the same time,” Alabama Adventure marketing manager Alex Ramsey said. “This means that at exactly 1 p.m. local time, nearly every roller coaster in the country will start at the exact same time.”

The American Coaster Enthusiasts have organized the ride with 21 parks across 12 states to celebrate the 138th anniversary of La Marcus Thompson’s Switchback Railway, the first modern American rollercoaster that was built on Coney Island, New York.

Elizabeth Ringas, communications director for ACE, said the ride was initially supposed to happen in 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rampage first opened in 1998 and stands 120 feet high, covering 3,500 feet with cars reaching top speeds of 56 miles per hour.

More information on the “World’s Largest Coaster Ride” can be found here.