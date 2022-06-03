BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Brand new attractions are open and waiting for you at Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure, including a new rollercoaster.

Many renovations were made in the off-season for guests to have an enjoyable experience this summer.

Alex Ramsey, marketing director for Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure, said this was the biggest investment made at the parks since 2014.

“We got the Cheddar Chase rollercoaster that will be opening will soon, we got Coco Island which is a new water park attraction that’s going to be opening on Monday,” Ramsey said. “We put over a million dollars into Rampage refurbishing, re-tracking it, and reprofiling it making it run better than before, so a lot has happened this offseason to make this park the best it ever been.”

Guests are excited about the new attractions and looking forward to spending the summer at the park.

“We love all the free slides, the free drinks, the free tubes,” guest April Arterberry said. “My kids have a blast at the kiddy area where parents can sit down and watch them without worrying where they’re at. We can’t wait for the new place to open up in the kiddy park with all the slides and Tiki hunt.”

The park is open seven days a week until mid-August and will close on Labor Day weekend.